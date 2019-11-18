Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Civil Practice opinion / Civil Practice: Sunshine Law-Attorneys’ Fees

Civil Practice: Sunshine Law-Attorneys’ Fees

By: Staff Report November 18, 2019

Where a city clerk challenged trial court orders addressing her failure to disclose records under the state’s sunshine law and imposing a civil penalty and attorneys’ fees to the opposing party, substantial evidence supported the finding that the clerk’s refusal to disclose the records was a purposeful and knowing violation of the law, and the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo