Criminal Law: Arrest Record-Expungement

By: Staff Report November 18, 2019

Where the state challenged a judgment expunging respondent’s arrest record, arguing that he was statutorily ineligible for expungement, the expungement of the respondent’s speeding conviction restored him to the status he occupied prior to the conviction as if the conviction had never taken place, so it was not an error to expunge the subsequent arrest ...

