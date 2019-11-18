Quantcast
Criminal Law: Child Sex Abuse-Exclusion of Evidence-Prior Offender

By: Staff Report November 18, 2019

Where a defendant, who was convicted of charges arising from his alleged sexual abuse of his girlfriend’s child, challenged the exclusion of evidence that the victim’s father was physically abusive to the child, the defendant failed to prove that the evidence of alleged abuse was logically or legally relevant to prove the victim’s bias against ...

