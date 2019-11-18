Quantcast
Criminal Law: Court Costs-Motion to Retax-Mandamus Relief

Criminal Law: Court Costs-Motion to Retax-Mandamus Relief

November 18, 2019

Where a defendant sought an order to compel the county clerk to present a bill of costs to the county commission, the defendant had a remedy in a motion to retax costs, and his points on appeal did not properly challenge the trial court’s finding that he failed to establish a necessary element of mandamus ...

