Criminal Law: Court Costs-Motion to Retax

Criminal Law: Court Costs-Motion to Retax

By: Staff Report November 18, 2019

Where a defendant appealed the trial court’s denial of his motion to retax costs to the state, the judgment is affirmed because the court’s determination as to which party should be taxed costs is part of the judgment itself, so the allocation of costs must be challenged on direct appeal. Judgment is affirmed. State v. Savage (MLW ...

