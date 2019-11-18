Quantcast
Defendants' dog blamed for attack on neighbor

Defendants’ dog blamed for attack on neighbor

By: David Baugher November 18, 2019

A St. Louis woman won a $125,000 award in an animal-attack case that hinged on whether the accused dog was indeed the right canine. “The main question in the case was, did the plaintiff’s evidence sufficiently identify the defendant’s dog as being the attacking animal?” said Gary Growe of Growe Eisen Karlen Eilerts. Growe, who represented plaintiff ...

