Home / Lawyers In The News / Mermelstein named interim director for public defender system

Mermelstein named interim director for public defender system

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 18, 2019

The Missouri State Public Defender Commission has named Greg Mermelstein as interim director of the public defender system. Mermelstein, the agency’s deputy director and general counsel, replaces Michael Barrett, who announced his resignation in October to become the executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club in New York. The commission said Mermelstein will serve until a permanent ...

