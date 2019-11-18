Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / New laws force employers to update policies and procedures

New laws force employers to update policies and procedures

By: Jordan Lewis November 18, 2019

A number of important changes to Illinois employment law are going into effect that will change how employers accommodate greater protections for employees. New restrictions on certain hiring practices and pay equity have just started, while other changes impacting workers’ rights, severance packages, legalized marijuana and drug testing will go into effect at the beginning ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo