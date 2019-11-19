Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Kirk Presley elected to judicial commission

Kirk Presley elected to judicial commission

By: Staff Report November 19, 2019

Kirk Presley, founding member of the Presley & Presley law firm in Kansas City, was elected to the 16th Circuit Judicial Commission on Nov. 12 and sworn in on Nov. 19. The commission is tasked with interviewing all applicants for judicial vacancies and recommending a panel of three to the Missouri governor for a final selection. The commission is ...

