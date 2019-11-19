Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri lawmakers vow to go after carjackers, but not guns

Missouri lawmakers vow to go after carjackers, but not guns

By: Associated Press November 19, 2019

Republican legislators and Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday laid out legislative priorities for 2020 aimed at fighting violent urban crime, but they made it clear that those priorities don’t include stricter gun laws. Legislative leaders said they’ll push for strengthening Missouri’s carjacking statute and removing the requirement that forces St. Louis police officers ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo