Springfield company seeks to reopen cat-toy lawsuit

Springfield company seeks to reopen cat-toy lawsuit

By: Jessica Shumaker November 19, 2019

In an unusual step, a Missouri company is urging a federal appeals court to reopen a lawsuit filed against the company so that it can seek attorneys’ fees and a dismissal with prejudice. On Nov. 13, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the appeal brought by Opfer Communications, ...

