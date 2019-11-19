Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / US, Australian hostages freed by Taliban in prisoner swap

US, Australian hostages freed by Taliban in prisoner swap

By: Associated Press November 19, 2019

The Taliban on Tuesday freed an American and an Australian held hostage since 2016 in exchange for three top Taliban figures — a move that the insurgent group asserted could help rekindle talks to end Afghanistan’s 18-year war. The hostages — American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks — were released in an area of southern ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo