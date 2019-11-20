Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Lights out in California again with high wildfire danger

Lights out in California again with high wildfire danger

By: Associated Press November 20, 2019

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. began shutting off electricity Wednesday to 375,000 people in Northern and central California to prevent power lines from sparking wildfires as the region faced a new bout of windy and warm weather. Some people in the wine country counties of Napa and Sonoma north of San Francisco lost power at about ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo