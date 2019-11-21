Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Macy’s cuts outlook for the year with holidays around corner

Macy’s cuts outlook for the year with holidays around corner

By: Associated Press November 21, 2019

Macy's cut its profit and sales expectations for the year after posting its first comparable store sales decline in almost two years. The company is citing the late arrival of colder weather, meager tourist business, weak traffic at some malls and problems on its website. Shares of Macy's Inc. tumbled 4 percent before the opening bell Thursday. The ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo