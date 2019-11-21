Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / Missouri jail escapee captured in makeshift hut in Delaware

Missouri jail escapee captured in makeshift hut in Delaware

By: Associated Press November 21, 2019

This undated photo provided by the Mercer County Sheriff's Office & Jail in Princeton, Mo., shows Drake Kately. (Mercer County Sheriff's Office & Jail via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office & Jail in Princeton, Mo., shows Drake Kately. (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office & Jail via AP)

Authorities say an inmate who escaped twice from a Missouri jail was captured more than 1,000 miles away in Delaware where he was living in a makeshift hut in a wooded area.

The U.S. Marshals Service says in a news release that 27-year-old Drake Kately, of Kansas City, Missouri, was captured Tuesday near New Castle, Delaware. Kately escaped most recently in September from the jail in Mercer County, Missouri, after making a hole in his cell. He was being held there on multiple charges, including assault.

The Marshals Service says that he was found hiding in a shelter created by placing foliage around a fallen tree after authorities spotted clothing hanging from a nearby tree branch.

He is awaiting extradition to Missouri. His attorney, Melinda Troeger, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

 

MOLW_newSubscription_web

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo