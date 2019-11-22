Quantcast
Criminal Law: DWI- Persistent Offender-Illinois Offense

By: Staff Report November 22, 2019

Where appellant, who was convicted of driving while intoxicated, challenged the trial court’s finding that he was a persistent offender, the Illinois offense for which the appellant was convicted in 2005 did not qualify as an “intoxication-related traffic offense” because the Illinois conviction lacked the essential element of impairment. Judgment is reversed and remanded. State v. Rigsby ...

