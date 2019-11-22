Quantcast
Criminal Law: Motion to Correct Sentence-Timeliness

By: Staff Report November 22, 2019

Where a defendant moved to correct his sentence based on a decision that declared the residual clause of the Armed Career Criminal Act unconstitutional, the motion was untimely, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. Warren v. U.S. (MLW No. 74148/Case No. 18-2542 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from ...

