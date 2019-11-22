Quantcast
Obama warns against ‘purity tests’ in the Democratic primary

By: Associated Press November 22, 2019

Former President Barack Obama warned Democrats last week against adopting "purity tests" in the presidential primary and said any adversity the candidates face in the contest will make whoever emerges an even stronger nominee. Obama spoke to about 100 donors during a question-and-answer session with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez in Los Altos Hills, California. ...

