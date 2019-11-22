Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Public Utilities: Infrastructure-Replacement Surcharge-Overcharges-Mootness

Public Utilities: Infrastructure-Replacement Surcharge-Overcharges-Mootness

By: Staff Report November 22, 2019

Where the Public Service Commission sought to dismiss an appeal by the Office of Public Counsel as moot in a dispute arising from infrastructure surcharges, the commission erred in finding moot and denying the public counsel’s request that the excess surcharges contemplated in a stipulation and agreement be returned to ratepayers, so the judgment is ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo