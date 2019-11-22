Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Court of Appeals, Western District / Real Property: Partition Action-Allocation of Proceeds-Home Equity Line

Real Property: Partition Action-Allocation of Proceeds-Home Equity Line

By: Staff Report November 22, 2019

Where appellant challenged the judgment in an action to partition property jointly held with her partner, the trial court did not err in finding that the appellant’s contribution of a down payment toward the purchase of a home and additional mortgage payments from her salary were done with donative intent, so she was not entitled ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo