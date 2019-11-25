Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / A second chance on Chicago’s South Side

A second chance on Chicago’s South Side

By: Associated Press November 25, 2019

Many know the violent repute of parts of this city, the shootings, gangs, forgotten main streets and residential blocks plagued with boarded-up houses and apartment buildings. Chicago Lawn on the city' South Side was once all that; its streets were littered with abandoned homes, especially after the 2008 mortgage crisis took hold. "In some blocks, it ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo