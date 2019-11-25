Charles Schwab buys TD Ameritrade in brokerage blockbuster

Quantcast
By: Associated Press November 25, 2019

Charles Schwab is buying rival TD Ameritrade in a $26 billion stock swap, a blockbuster agreement accelerated by massive disruption in the online brokerage industry. Competitive pressure has already forced brokerages to make it free for customers to trade U.S. stocks online, and Schwab's buyout combines two of the biggest players in the industry. The tie-up creates ...

