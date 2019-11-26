Quantcast
Inmate shot, wounded at jail in Jefferson City

By: Associated Press November 26, 2019

Authorities are investigating after an inmate was shot and wounded at a Missouri jail.

KRCG-TV reports that the Cole County inmate was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and then returned to the jail in Jefferson City. Sheriff John Wheeler says no law enforcement officials were involved in the shooting. Officials in the jail are prohibited from carrying weapons inside the facility.

Authorities will be reviewing security footage and interviewing inmates to figure out how the gun was brought inside. Wheeler says cell searches will be conducted if necessary.

Wheeler says the jail will remain on lockdown until staff members have “adequately searched the facility and feel safe.”

The investigation is being handled as an assault, although Wheeler said he could not confirm if multiple people were involved.

 

