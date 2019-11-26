Quantcast
Missouri leaders want to keep guns from minors, abusers

By: Associated Press November 26, 2019

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, city leaders and police chiefs have proposed a three-pronged plan to fight gun violence that includes keeping firearms from minors, domestic abusers and violent offenders. St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield all have experienced spikes in gun crimes and homicides in recent years. Police say 176 people have been killed this year ...

