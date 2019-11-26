Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / New Hampshire may test durability of Sanders’ popularity

New Hampshire may test durability of Sanders’ popularity

By: Associated Press November 26, 2019

Bernie Sanders has consistently remained among the front-runners in the Democratic primary with polling that has stayed strong despite his campaign-trail heart attack last month and the rise of top rivals Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. But perhaps no state will test the Vermont senator's durability more than New Hampshire, where he trounced Hillary Clinton by ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo