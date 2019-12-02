Quantcast
Civil Rights: Reckless Investigation-Midwife Care-Time-Barred

By: Staff Report December 2, 2019

Where a midwife, who had criminal charges against her dismissed following the death of an infant in her care, challenged the dismissal of her claims that state patrol officers violated her rights by recklessly investigating, manufacturing evidence and participating in a civil conspiracy, the judgment is affirmed because the claims were time-barred and the midwife ...

