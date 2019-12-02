Criminal Law: Drug Offense-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence-Statutory Sentencing Factors

Quantcast
By: Staff Report December 2, 2019

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to a drug offense. On appeal, defendant challenged the substantive reasonableness of his sentence. Where the district court considered the statutory factors and did not consider an improper or irrelevant factor or improperly weigh the factors and imposed a below-guidelines sentence, defendant’s sentence was not substantively unreasonable. Judgment ...

