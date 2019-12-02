Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Possession in Connection with Another Felony-Sentencing Enhancement

Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Possession in Connection with Another Felony-Sentencing Enhancement

By: Staff Report December 2, 2019

Defendant appealed from his conviction, following a guilty plea, to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The district court imposed a four-level sentencing enhancement for possession of a firearm in connection with another felony. On appeal, defendant argued that his possession “merely facilitated another firearm possession offense.” Where the state law offense prohibiting possession ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo