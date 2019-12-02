Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Motion to Suppress-Drug-Dog Sniff

Criminal Law: Motion to Suppress-Drug-Dog Sniff

By: Staff Report December 2, 2019

Where a defendant in a drug and firearm case challenged the denial of his motion to suppress, the judgment is affirmed because the officer was justified in stopping the defendant’s car because he was told to do so by a detective who had witnessed the defendant distributing drugs, and a drug-dog sniff also was justified. Judgment ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo