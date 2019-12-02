Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Armed Career Criminal Act-Wisconsin Burglary Statute

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Armed Career Criminal Act-Wisconsin Burglary Statute

By: Staff Report December 2, 2019

Where a defendant challenged his enhanced sentence as an armed career criminal based on three prior Wisconsin convictions for burglary, the relevant case is no longer good law, so the convictions do not qualify as violent felonies under the act, and the sentence is vacated and remanded for resentencing. Vacated: remanded. U.S. v. Webster (MLW No. 74177/Case ...

