Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Cleveland-Cliffs buying AK Steel in $1.1B stock deal

Cleveland-Cliffs buying AK Steel in $1.1B stock deal

By: Associated Press December 3, 2019

Cleveland-Cliffs will buy AK Steel in a stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. The companies say the tie-up will create a vertically integrated company that pairs Cleveland-Cliff's iron ore pellet production with AK Steel's rolled and stainless steel operations. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. After a brief spike in prices, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo