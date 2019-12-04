Quantcast
Home / National / Court rejects Nestle plan for bottled water pump building

Court rejects Nestle plan for bottled water pump building

By: Associated Press December 4, 2019

The Michigan Court of Appeals has sided against a Nestle water bottling company in a dispute over a pumping facility needed for a significant expansion of its operation. A three-judge panel unanimously overruled a circuit judge who had granted Nestle Waters North America's request to put the booster pumping structure in an area zoned for agricultural ...

