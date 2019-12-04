Quantcast
Home / National / ‘Unicorn puppy’ will stay with Missouri rescue mission

‘Unicorn puppy’ will stay with Missouri rescue mission

By: Associated Press December 4, 2019

A dog who was dubbed the unicorn puppy because of a tail-like growth between his eyes will remain with the founder of a Missouri rescue group, despite more than 300 offers to adopt him. The beagle-mix puppy, named Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn, was rescued in November by Mac's Mission in southeast Missouri. He drew ...

