Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / University of Missouri gets $500K federal grant to restart Innocence Clinic

University of Missouri gets $500K federal grant to restart Innocence Clinic

By: Associated Press December 4, 2019

The University of Missouri has received a $500,000 grant that will help it restart a law clinic dedicated to investigates possible cases of wrongful conviction.

KMIZ reports that the the grant from the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice will fund the MU Innocence Clinic. The money will pay for DNA tests on evidence involved in cases where eyewitnesses may have misidentified a suspect.

Law professor Rodney Uphoff says the school will partner with the Midwest Innocence Project, a law firm that specializes in exonerating inmates who may actually be innocent. Students in the clinic will review cases of the firm’s clients to interview witnesses in the case and identify possible pieces of evidence for testing.

Eight students will work in the clinic during the 2020 spring semester.

MOLW_newSubscription_web

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo