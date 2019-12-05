Quantcast
Civil Practice: Order of Protection-Physical Harm-Reasonable Fear

Civil Practice: Order of Protection-Physical Harm-Reasonable Fear

By: Staff Report December 5, 2019

Where appellants challenged the entry against them of full orders of protection in favor of a neighbor, the neighbor failed to meet his burden of proof to sufficiently show that the appellants’ actions caused the neighbor alarm as required by the Adult Abuse Act, and the judgment is reversed because the neighbor did not provide ...

