Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Criminal Law: Lesser-Included Offense-Voluntary Manslaughter-Castle Doctrine

Criminal Law: Lesser-Included Offense-Voluntary Manslaughter-Castle Doctrine

By: Staff Report December 5, 2019

Where a defendant, who was convicted of multiple offenses including involuntary manslaughter arising from a road-rage incident, argued that the trial court erred in accepting the jury verdict as to the unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action because they were inconsistent with the jury’s not-guilty verdict on second-degree murder, the inconsistent verdicts ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo