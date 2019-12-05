Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Criminal Law: Motion to Vacate, Set Aside or Correct Sentence-Failure to Conduct Abandonment Inquiry

Criminal Law: Motion to Vacate, Set Aside or Correct Sentence-Failure to Conduct Abandonment Inquiry

By: Staff Report December 5, 2019

Movant appealed the denial of his Rule 29.15 motion, arguing that the trial court erred in failing to conduct an abandonment inquiry where post-conviction counsel raised a claim that allegedly deprived movant of meaningful review of his claims. Where abandonment of post-conviction counsel was limited to situations where counsel took no action in filing an amended ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo