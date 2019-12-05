Quantcast
Criminal Law: Probation Revocation-“Every Reasonable Effort”

By: Staff Report December 5, 2019

Where a trial court sought to revoke a defendant’s probation for an October 2015 conviction for felony stealing, the state did not exercise “every reasonable effort” to resolve the probation violations before the probation expired, so a second writ of mandamus is issued, directing the trial court to vacate its probation revocation and discharge the ...

