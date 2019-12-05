Quantcast
Court of Appeals, Eastern District

Domestic Relations: Child Support-Modification-Increased Income

December 5, 2019

Where a father challenged the denial of his motion to modify child support, which was based on the mother’s increased income, the trial court did not err in denying the motion because there was not a substantial and continuing change of circumstances, and the court did not abuse its discretion in awarding the mother less ...

