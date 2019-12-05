Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Public Utilities: Infrastructure-Replacement Surcharges-Replacement Costs-Statutory Authority

Public Utilities: Infrastructure-Replacement Surcharges-Replacement Costs-Statutory Authority

By: Staff Report December 5, 2019

Where the Office of Public Counsel challenged the Public Service Commission’s finding that it did not have statutory authority to order the utility to issue refunds of ineligible infrastructure system-replacement surcharges, and a gas utility argued that the commission erred in disallowing infrastructure system-replacement surcharges, the commission had the statutory authority to order issuance of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo