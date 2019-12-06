Quantcast
Home / National / Amazon blaming Trump over Pentagon contract loss, judge says

Amazon blaming Trump over Pentagon contract loss, judge says

By: Associated Press December 6, 2019

Amazon is arguing in a court case that President Donald Trump's bias against the company harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract. Amazon's legal complaint against the Pentagon is sealed. A federal judge summarized its arguments in comments released last week. The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing contract to Microsoft in October. Federal Claims ...

