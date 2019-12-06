Bankruptcy: Notice of Appeal-Opportunity to Cure

Quantcast
By: Associated Press December 6, 2019

Where appellant tried to appeal two bankruptcy orders by filing a single notice of appeal in violation of a local bankruptcy rule, the rule was valid, and the district court erred in striking the notice of appeal without allowing the appellant an opportunity to cure the defect. Judgment is reversed. Briggs v. Rendlen (MLW No. 74229/Case No. ...

