Criminal Law: Costs-Motion to Retax-Statutory Authority

Criminal Law: Costs-Motion to Retax-Statutory Authority

By: Staff Report December 6, 2019

Where a defendant challenged the denial of his motion to retax costs associated with his criminal trial, arguing that the trial court erred in ordering that he owed a $774 balance, the judgment is reversed and remanded because the county lacked express statutory authority to seek or recover court costs directly from the defendant. Judgment is ...

