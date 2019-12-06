Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Sentencing-Appeal Waiver

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Appeal Waiver

By: Staff Report December 6, 2019

Where a defendant challenged the substantive reasonableness of his sentence, the defendant pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement that contained an appeal waiver, and the appeal waiver was valid, applicable and enforceable, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Gonzalez-Perez (MLW No. 74219/Case No. 18-3035 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo