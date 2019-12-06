Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Career Offender-Double Jeopardy

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Career Offender-Double Jeopardy

By: Staff Report December 6, 2019

Where a defendant, who pleaded guilty in a drug-conspiracy case, argued that the application at sentencing of the career-offender provision violated double jeopardy, the argument has been rejected by prior U.S. Supreme Court decisions, and the judgment is affirmed because the sentence was substantively reasonable. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Johnson (MLW No. 74230/Case No. 18-3133 – ...

