Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Traffic Stop-Expectation of Privacy

Criminal Law: Traffic Stop-Expectation of Privacy

By: Staff Report December 6, 2019

Where the district court granted a defendant’s motion to suppress evidence found inside a car during a traffic stop based on its finding that the defendant was detained without reasonable suspicion before an unlawful pretextual inventory search, the defendant was a passenger in the vehicle without a property or possessory interest, so he did not ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo