Employment: Age Discrimination-Mandatory-Retirement Age-Law-Firm Defendant

By: Staff Report December 6, 2019

Where a law-firm partner brought an action challenging a law firm’s mandatory retirement policy, the judgment for the law firm is affirmed because as an equity partner with various rights and powers, the plaintiff was not an employee as defined by federal anti-discrimination law. Judgment is affirmed. Kaenel v. Armstrong Teasdale LLP (MLW No. 74228/Case No. 18-2850 ...

