Employment: Employment Discrimination-Retaliation

By: Staff Report December 6, 2019

Where appellant challenged the adverse grant of summary judgment in his action claiming employment discrimination and retaliation, the district court did not err, and the motion to supplement the record is denied, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. Jones v. McKee Foods Corporation (MLW No. 74221/Case No. 19-1605 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, ...

