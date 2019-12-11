Quantcast
Home / National / Warren pushes back against more moderate path to White House

Warren pushes back against more moderate path to White House

By: Associated Press December 11, 2019

Pushing back against fellow Democrats who advocate a more moderate path to the White House, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said her party will lose the 2020 presidential election if it settles for an agenda that's "business as usual" and only "nibbles around the edges" of past U.S. policies. The Massachusetts senator said in a speech at a ...

