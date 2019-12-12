Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Court’s jurisdiction at heart of debate in Lamar Johnson case

Court’s jurisdiction at heart of debate in Lamar Johnson case

By: Dana Rieck December 12, 2019

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District is considering whether it has jurisdiction to review an effort to reopen Lamar Johnson’s 1995 murder conviction. Johnson was convicted in 1995 of killing Marcus Boyd in a drug-related dispute. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, whose office now contends he was wrongfully convicted, sought a new trial for Johnson. St. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo